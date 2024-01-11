Mehbooba Mufti Escapes Unharmed as Her Car Meets with Accident in South Kashmir's Anantnag

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and president of the Peoples Democratic Party, Mehbooba Mufti, survived a road accident on Thursday in the Sangam area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district. The incident occurred as she was on her way to Khanabal to meet victims of a recent fire incident.

According to party officials, the driver of Mufti's car sustained injuries to his leg in the accident. Fortunately, Mufti and her security officers escaped unhurt without any serious injuries, as mentioned by her daughter Iltija Mufti on social media platform X.

Ms Mufti’s car met with a terrible accident enroute Anantnag today . Thanks to the grace of god she & her security officers escaped unhurt without any serious injuries. — Iltija Mufti (@IltijaMufti_) January 11, 2024

Visuals depict significant damage to the front end of the vehicle, particularly on the driver's side. Former J&K CM Omar Abdullah expressed relief that Mufti avoided serious injury in what could have been a severe incident. He called for a government inquiry into the circumstances of the accident and emphasized the need to address any security gaps that may have contributed to the incident.

Meanwhile, on the Anantnag fire incident, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti says, "The J&K govt should provide assistance to the affected people. Forest dept should give no-objection certificate to them to rebuild their houses."