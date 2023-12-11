Mehbooba Mufti put under house arrest ahead of 'Article 370' verdict, claims PDP

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) today claimed that party president Mehbooba Mufti has been put under illegal detention at her house in the outskirts of the Srinagar ahead of Supreme Court's crucial verdict on the validity of Article 370's abrogation in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Even before Supreme Court judgement is pronounced, police has sealed the doors of the residence of PDP president @MehboobaMufti and put her under illegal house arrest," the party said in a post on X.

Even before Supreme Court judgement is pronounced, Police has sealed the doors of the residence of PDP President @MehboobaMufti and put her under illegal house arrest. pic.twitter.com/Ts2T7yFMrE — J&K PDP (@jkpdp) December 11, 2023

According to media reports, the police authorities prevented journalists from congregating near the residences of National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah and vice-president Omar Abdullah at Gupkar in Srinagar. A substantial police presence was observed at the entry point of Gupkar Road, restricting journalists from approaching the NC leaders' residence. Omar Abdullah, having vacated his official residence in October 2020, resides with his father. While Farooq Abdullah, the Member of Parliament from Srinagar, is presently in Delhi for the ongoing Parliament session, his son remains in the valley.

These developments come ahead of the Supreme Court's crucial decision on the petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370, a matter of significant political and constitutional importance for Jammu and Kashmir. As a precautionary measure, just ahead of the key verdict, security arrangements have been put in place in Jammu and Kashmir.