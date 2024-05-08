Mehbooba Mufti urges voters to focus on Kashmir's voice in Delhi

Srinagar, May 8 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday reiterated her commitment to representing the people of Jammu and Kashmir effectively in Delhi, emphasising that her fight is not against National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, but for the rights and voices of the people.

Speaking at an election rally in support of the PDP Lok Sabha candidate from Srinagar, Waheed Parra, in Budgam district, she highlighted the ongoing process of disempowerment in the region following the abrogation of Article 370, stressing the need for elected representatives who can fearlessly advocate for the region's issues.

"My fight is not with Omar Abdullah; rather, I urge people to comprehend the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and vote for a party that advocates for the issues of the local populace before Delhi, without fear," Mufti told reporters.

She also underscored the upcoming elections as a crucial opportunity for the people to convey their rejection of the unilateral actions taken in 2019.

"Since 2019, there have been continual directives from Delhi, resulting in alterations to our laws. Since the abrogation of Article 370, concerted efforts have been made to undermine the rights of the people," she said.

Despite acknowledging grievances, she asserted that the PDP's legacy of governance, particularly during her father's (Mufti Mohammad Sayeed) tenure, remains unparalleled.

She also emphasised the party's role in alleviating the fear of violence and restoring a sense of security among the people of J&K.

Seeking to rekindle confidence in the PDP's ability to address the challenges facing the region, she reiterated the significance of electing representatives who can prioritise the interests of the people in Delhi.

