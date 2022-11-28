Mehrauli Murder: Men with swords attack police van carrying Aaftab

New Delhi, Nov 28 A police van carrying Aaftab Amin Poonawalla, who is accused of the ghastly murder of his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar in Delhi's Mehrauli area, was attacked by a group of men armed with swords outside the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Rohini when he was being taken back to Tihar jail after a polygraph test.

A group of people even tried to enter the van carrying swords. However, the police sprung into action to take control of the situation. A policeman also waved a gun at the attackers to disperse them.

In a video doing rounds on social media, the men could be seen chasing the van carrying Aaftab and managing to open the van's rear door to find a policeman standing inside, in an apparent attempt to attack Aaftab.

According to G.S. Sidhu, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini), two persons, Kuldeep Thakur and Nigam Gujjar, both residents of Gurugram, have been detained.

Thakur runs a car sale and purchase business, while Gujjar works as a truck driver.

"The group of people had come in a car which has been seized. There were 4-5 people. Further action will be taken if involvement of other people surfaces during questioning. Police teams are also verifying their claims and the group they are associated with," said another police officer.

The van exited safely.

Meanwhile, Vishnu Gupta, the national president of Hindu Sena, denied the organisation's role in the matter.

"Whatever these activists have done is their personal act. The whole country knows how Aaftab cut a Hindu girl into pieces. Hindu Sena does not support any such act which is against the Constitution of India... We believe in the law of the land," he said.

Meanwhile, the FSL officials conducted the polygraph test on Aaftab for nearly seven hours on Monday.

Sanjeev Gupta, Deputy Director, FSL, said the polygraph test is likely to continue further.

"The process for narco test will also start soon," said the official.

According to sources, Aaftab was asked around 60 questions during the session on Monday.

As per a source, a polygraph and narco tests are imperative in this case, as Aaftab, during questioning, was deceptive in nature and also tried to mislead the interrogators.

Aaftab was arrested on November 12 for the murder he committed on May 18.

