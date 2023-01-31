Mentally challenged calls cops, threaten to kill Arvind Kejriwal
By IANS | Published: January 31, 2023 10:57 AM 2023-01-31T10:57:03+5:30 2023-01-31T11:20:15+5:30
New Delhi, Jan 31 A mentally challenged person allegedly threatened to kill Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kerjiwal, said an official on Tuesday.
A senior police official said that no arrest has been made as the 38 year-old man is mentally disturbed and undergoing treatment at a hospital.
"The police control room (PCR) call about the threat was received at around 12:05 a.m," said the official.
