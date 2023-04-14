Mercury rises to nearly 40 degrees C in many places of NE

Guwahati/Agartala, April 14 People in several states across the northeastern region have been experiencing a change in weather with the mercury hovering around 40 degrees Celsius in many places, Met officials said on Friday.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials in Guwahati and Agartala said that maximum temperatures in many places have been varying between 36 to 40 degrees Celsius, which is 5-6 notches above average for this time of the season.

The weather officials also noted that the minimum temperature in many places hovered between 20 to 23 degrees Celsius 2-3 notches above the season's average.



The Met officials said that the maximum temperatures are likely to remain the same for the next 4-5 days.

An IMD bulletin said that light rain is likely to occur in some places in Arunachal Pradesh while the weather is likely to remain dry in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

As there has been no rainfall for the past few weeks, a water crisis gripped many parts of the northeast, especially in hilly and remote areas.

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research and the IMD have issued various advisories for farmers and various agri farms to deal with their seasonal crops.

Health authorities also issued advisories asking people to stay guarded against rising temperatures.



sc/pgh

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor