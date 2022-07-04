Met Department predicts heavy rain in Uttarakhand for next four days

The Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rain in Uttarakhand for the next four days.

An alert of heavy rain has been issued in Dehradun, Nainital, and Bageshwar districts on Monday.

"Heavy rainfall is likely in Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Nainital and Champawat districts on July 5, 6 and 7," added the weather office.

Heavy rain warning has also been issued in Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, Nainital, Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Champawat.

Meanwhile, heavy rain lashed Dehradun on Monday in which several trees were uprooted and vehicles were damaged.

The monsoon hit Uttarakhand last week raising concerns over landslides in the hill state.

The people have been advised to be alert due to landslides, rock fall, debris on roads, erosion and water flow in river drains through sensitive areas due to heavy rains.

Meanwhile, the Char Dham Yatra is going on in Uttarakhand.

( With inputs from ANI )

