MeT Dept predicts wet spell for J&K

Srinagar, March 26 A wet spell is likely to occur in Jammu and Kashmir from Wednesday, the Meteorological (MeT) office said on Tuesday.

The MeT office said that beginning March 27 another spell of wet weather will affect the union territory till March 31.

“During this period, a generally cloudy sky with light rain in plains and snow in the higher reaches is expected to occur,” the statement said.

Srinagar had 5.4, Gulmarg 2.8 and Pahalgam 0.7 as the minimum temperature on Tuesday.

Leh town in Ladakh region had minus 2.4, Kargil minus 1.7 and Drass minus 7.9 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu city had 16.6, Katra 15.5, Batote 10.6, Bhaderwah 8 and Banihal 9.2 as the minimum temperature.

