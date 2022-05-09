MHA gives security clearance to Jet Airways 2.0; CEO calls it 'emotional moment'

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) recently gave security clearance to the new promoters of Jet Airways to resume commercial operations in the country.

The Jalan-Kalrock consortium is currently the promoter of Jet Airways.

The airline was owned by Naresh Goyal and operated its last flight on April 17, 2019.

"MHA gave security clearance to new promoters of Jet Airways last week. Jet Airways 2.0 plans to resume commercial flight operations next month," MHA official to ANI.

The airline conducted a Hyderabad-Delhi positioning ferry flight on May 5, its first flight since April 17, 2019, when it ceased operations after it went bankrupt.

"This is to clarify and reiterate that Jet Airways operated a test flight in Hyderabad earlier today, and a positioning ferry flight to Delhi thereafter. These were not Jet Airways' proving flights. We expect to schedule the proving flights in the coming days, which would be jointly determined with the DGCA," spokesperson, Jalan-Kalrock Consortium said.

After the successful test flight, the CEO of Jet Airways 2.0 said that it was a very emotional moment for the entire Jet Airways family.

"A very emotional moment for all the wonderful folks who have been working hard to get Jet back in the skies. This was a test flight, not a proving flight. The aircraft will position to Delhi this evening. Proving flight to be scheduled in the coming days from Delhi," Sanjiv Kapoor said.

Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal ran the airline for more than 20 years before it went bankrupt and was shut down completely on 17 April 2019.

In 2018 Jet Airways saw its worst financial times ever and the airline reported a negative financial outlook due to mounting losses.

"In March 2019 it was reported that nearly a quarter of Jet Airways' planes were grounded due to unpaid lease rates. On 25 March 2019, Naresh Goyal and his wife Anita Goyal resigned from the board of directors," said a former employee of jet airways.

However, the company is yet to clarify whether the airline is going to change the logo and colors of the entire fleet.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor