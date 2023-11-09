MHA officials discuss pending, prevailing issues with Manipur tribal leaders

Imphal, Nov 9 A meeting between Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) officials and the tribal leaders was held in Manipur’s Churachandpur on Thursday to discuss unsettled and prevailing issues that arose in view of the ongoing ethnic violence in the northeastern state.

Tribal leaders said that Thursday's meeting also reviewed the decision of the last meeting, held with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on August 8.

The meeting discussed burial of the bodies (which are kept in different morgues) of many people, who were killed during the ethnic riots since May 3.

The MHA delegation includes Dr. Mandeep Singh Tuli, Joint Director, Intelligence Bureau, NE, and MHA advisor A. K Mishra, Gnanasambandan, Joint Director, IB Imphal, Churachandpur, Deputy Commissioner Dharun Kumar and other officials while the leaders of Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF), an apex body of tribals in Manipur, were present in the meeting, which would continue till Friday.

In regards to political demands, Mishra said the militants, who are under Suspension of Operation agreement with the government, have submitted their demands and these are being examined by the government.

He further stressed the need to create a conducive environment for the solution of the issues and requested ITLF leaders not to resort to violent means.

The ITLF leaders said they wanted to maintain peace but when they are provoked, they have no choice but to defend themselves.

The ITLF claimed the breach of agreement in regards to the deployment of state police commando forces in Moreh, along Myanmar.

The tribal leaders also alleged about "selective justice" provided by the NIA and the CBI considering the recent arrests made by the two central agencies. The ITLF leaders cited several cases of gruesome incidents that were not taken up by the CBI.

Tuli said justice would come to everyone and he would take it up with the CBI and the NIA on this.

The ITLF thanks the government for the release and transfer of jail inmates whose cases are minor and further requests to complete the process for the remaining jail inmates. The tribal body also spoke about their concerns of the thousands of arms that were looted and how these weapons which are in the hands of the civilians are not comforting.

They also talked about the helicopter service and demanded more frequent chopper services between Churachandpur and Mizoram capital Aizawl which is currently once a week to at least twice a week. The ITLF also requested for a circular helicopter service between Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, and Moreh.

