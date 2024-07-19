Microsoft Global Outage: Hyderabad International Airport Issues Advisory, 23 Flights Cancelled

The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here, run by GMR group, issued an advisory on Friday, July 19, saying that due to the global IT outage, the services of some airlines have been impacted.

Many as 23 flights -- 12 departures and 11 arrivals -- including Indigo's flights to Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru have been cancelled.

Advisory: Due to the global IT outage, services of airlines have been impacted.



We are closely working with all our stakeholders to minimise the inconvenience to our flyers.



You may please get in touch with the airline concerned for updates on your flight information.



We… — RGIA Hyderabad (@RGIAHyd) July 19, 2024

“We are closely working with all our stakeholders to minimise the inconvenience to our flyers. You may please get in touch with the airline concerned for updates on your flight information. We thank you for your support and understanding,” the airport said in a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

Crowd at Hyderabad Airport

At Hyderabad airport



We’ve been waiting for 45 mins just to check in our bags!!! Honestly in such a big airport, why do you have only 3 active counters.



This is one of the worst experience. How its going, it’ll take another 30 mins pic.twitter.com/ZUDcwV4Enj — Rishil Lala (@RishilLala94526) July 19, 2024

Airport and airline operations faced significant disruptions on Friday due to the Microsoft outage, with airlines issuing advisories to passengers.