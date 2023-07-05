Middle-aged couple allegedly kill themselves in Delhi flat, suicide note mentions alleged culprits

New Delhi, July 5 A married couple was found dead inside their flat in east Delhi's Madhu Vihar area, having allegedly committed suicide, and a suicide note was found mentioning the names of the persons who purportedly compelled them to take the drastic step, police said on Wednesday

The deceased have been identified as Dinesh Tiwari, 42, and his wife Neelam Tiwari, 40, residents of West Vinod Nagar.

The police official said that Tiwari worked as a salesman in a company, while Neelam was a housewife.

The couple is survived by two children, aged 17 and 12 years old, who were at school at the time of the incident.

According to the police, the Madhu Vihar police station received a call from the police control room regarding the suicide of a couple in their house. In response, a police team rushed to the scene.

At the spot, the caller, Chandershekhar Tiwari, a resident of the same locality and the younger brother of Tiwari, informed the police that upon returning home from school in the afternoon, both children found the flat locked from the inside.

"Finding no response, they informed their uncle, Chandrashekhar, who lives on the third floor of the same building, and together they broke open the door where they found Tiwari and his wife lying in the room," said a senior police official.

"A suicide note was found near the bodies in which they mentioned the names of individuals who compelled them to commit suicide," the official added.

"The crime team was also called, and evidence was collected from the scene. The bodies were transferred to LBS hospital."

Police have registered a case under Sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, but no arrests have been made so far.

