Midnight running teen sensation Pradeep Mehra thanks Noida district magistrate for support

Noida district magistrate on Tuesday extended support to the teenager whose late-night run featured in a recent video that has gone viral, capturing the hearts of social media users.

"Pradeep Mehra has become a source of inspiration for all of us, I too have become a fan of Pradeep. I have spoken to him and assured him that he will be provided help for his mother's health treatment. We have also spoken to Noida medical college for her treatment but ultimately it depends on where Pradeep will like to continue his mother's treatment," Nodia district magistrate Suhas LY said.

The district magistrate said that he provided the young man options to explore all options for his career." We will make sure that he receives the best of the facilities. We have also asked him to keep trying and be open to all the options," said DM Noida.

Pradeep became an internet sensation after a video of him running from work to home during late night went viral online. The video shot by filmmaker Vinod Kapri in which the teen says he runs daily covering a distance from his workplace to home after work because he wants to join the Indian Army and does not get time to train during the day.

Responding to the Nodia DM's offer, Pradeep thanked the administration for its help said that he looks forward to pacing up his career.

"Sir has extended help and it really means a lot. My mother has tuberculosis and now when the treatment is taken care of, I can really focus more on my preparation. I am doubly charged after getting so much support from everyone," Pradeep told ANI.

