Milk prices in Kerala hiked by Rs 1 from tomorrow

The price of Milma milk increased in Kerala The rate was hiked by Re 1 for green and yellow colour Milma packets (half litre).As a result, half a litre of Milma Rich (green) would cost Rs 30 and Smart Milk (yellow) would cost Rs 25 from Wednesday onwards. Meanwhile, the price of blue brand remains the same.

Milma Chairman KS Mani said that the price was revised as part of their new scheme 'Repositioning Milma'. He added that the move from Milma also came in the backdrop of complaints of not establishing a round figure as price.