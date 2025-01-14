Milkipur Assembly By-Election 2025: BJP Fields Chandrabhan Paswan Against SP’s Ajeet Prasad in UP Bypoll

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday announced Chandrabhan Paswan as its candidate for the upcoming by-election in Uttar Pradesh's Milkipur constituency. The by-election is scheduled for February 5.

The Milkipur bypoll is viewed as a significant prestige battle between the BJP and the Samajwadi Party (SP).

SP has fielded Ajit Prasad, the son of Awadhesh Prasad, who has been an MLA for seven terms from the Sohawal (SC) constituency and twice from Milkipur (SC).

The seat was vacated after nine-time MLA and SP leader Awadhesh Prasad secured the Faizabad Lok Sabha seat by defeating BJP's Lallu Singh.

Originally scheduled alongside other by-elections for nine Assembly seats in November 2024, the Milkipur bypoll was postponed due to a pending court case.

Lallu Singh previously won the Faizabad parliamentary seat twice in 2014 and 2019. The SP last won the seat in 1998 with Mitrasen Yadav's victory.

