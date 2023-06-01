Millet farmers in Kerala's Kanthaloor to upgrade skills at Lenovo's digital center

Idukki (Kerala) [India], June 1 : Lenovo has launched a digital center in Kerala's Kanthaloor of Idukki district as part of its Work For Humankind project in India, in which the project volunteers will be working to provide digital access to information on government programs and millet cultivation methods.

They will collect and analyze data to evaluate solution impacts and raise awareness for market connections to key stakeholders within the local community.

The digital center was launched on Wednesday at the IHRD College of Applied Science, Kanthalloor.

This intervention will work towards improving the technological access of the community at large, addressing the overarching challenge of the 'digital divide' in the region. The digital center setup includes a broad portfolio of devices by Lenovo such as ThinkPad, Yoga, Motorola Edge, and tablets, with access to solutions and services like Lenovo's CO2 Offset Service and cloud solutions.

The digital center was inaugurated by the chief guest Advocate A Raja, MLA, and P T Mohandas, Panchayat President, in the presence of volunteers from Lenovo India and the IHRD college. This 'Lenovo digital center for Kanthalloor Millets' aims to become a vital hub, providing farmers with essential information and best practices in millet farming.

The Lenovo Work For Humankind initiative actively strives to revive Millet cultivation in Kanthalloor, Kerala, through the power of technology. Millets, also known as 'Sree Anna,' as advocated by our esteemed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, beautifully align with the objectives of this project, embodying the very essence that 'Sree Anna' represents. They epitomize a pathway to prosperity for small farmers, offering nutritional benefits, supporting the welfare of tribal communities, promoting sustainable farming practices and much more.

Addressing the gathering at the inauguration, Chief Guest, Advocate A Raja, MLA, said, "It is a proud moment for Kanthalloor to be chosen as part of this project by Lenovo, in an effort to bring Kanthalloor Millets to the larger market. We express our gratitude to everyone involved in this initiative. I urge the farming community in Kanthalloor to extend their full support and cooperation for the success of this project. This Lenovo digital center for Kanthalloor Millets at IHRD College brings in the much needed technological support and will enable farmers to create profit from cultivating millet, thus creating new growth avenues in farming."

Commenting on the launch, Shailendra Katyal, Managing Director, Lenovo India, said, "Lenovo's Work for Humankind initiative is dedicated to bridging the digital divide. Lenovo digital center represents tech for good, propelling the millet hub to the forefront by seamlessly integrating Lenovo's cutting-edge technology, solutions, and services. Our aim is to empower farmers, enabling them to enhance millet cultivation. We aspire to inspire them to embrace this nutritious 'Sree Anna' and revitalize its production, making it both scalable and sustainable."

Work For Humankind is Lenovo's global initiative to make a positive, and long-lasting difference in the world while working from a remote place with Lenovo's smarter technology. The India edition of the 'Work For Humankind' project will seek to leverage Lenovo's tech ecosystem to enhance the efficiency and productivity of farmers in Kerala, allowing them to move from self-consumption to commercial production of millets. This initiative is a result of the global research study, spanning 8 markets, including India, and building on Lenovo's journey towards understanding the powerful connection between technology and humanity.

