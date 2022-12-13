Minimum temperatures drops in J&K due to clear night sky

Srinagar, Dec 13 The minimum temperatures again dropped in Jammu and Kashmir due to clear night sky.

Weather was cold and dry in J&K during the last 24 hours as the Meteorological (MeT) office said on Tuesday that similar conditions were likely to continue.

"Cold, dry weather with mainly clear sky is likely in J&K during the next 24 hours," the MeT department official said.

Srinagar had minus 2.2, Pahalgam minus 3 and Gulmarg minus 5.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

In the Ladakh region, Kargil had minus 10.6 and Leh minus 7.4 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 8, Katra 9.3, Batote 2.9, Banihal 0.2 and Bhaderwah 1.2 as the minimum temperature.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor