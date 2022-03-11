Ministry of Defence identifies 18 major platforms for industry-led design and development

In a significant boost to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision on 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan', and in sync with the announcement in the Union Budget 2022-23 that allocated 25 per cent of Defence Research and Development (R&D) Budget for industry-led R&D, 18 major platforms have been identified by the Ministry of Defence for industry-led design and development under various routes.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the list includes Hypersonic Glide Vehicle, Directed Energy Weapons (300 KW and more), Naval Ship Borne Unmanned Aerial System (NSUAS), Light Weight Tank, Self-Healing Mine Fields, Unmanned Autonomous AI-Based Land Robot, 127 mm Naval Gun, 127 mm Guided Projectile, Electric Propulsion (Engines) for Ships, Standoff Airborne Jammer, Li-ion Cells/ Li-Sulphur Cells [Portable High Capacity Energy Systems replacing the Conventional Hydrocarbons, Communication System (AFNET System Switches, routers, Encryptors and VOIP phones), Electro-Optical (EO) Pod (with a subsequent upgrade to EO/IR) with high-resolution sensing and 'Plug and Play' Housing/ Infrastructure for soldiers posted at extreme altitudes.

Under the Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020, the 'Make' Category aims to achieve self-reliance by involving greater participation of Indian industry, said the ministry.

As per the ministry, projects involving the design and development of equipment, systems, major platforms or upgrades thereof by the industry can be taken up under this category. For Projects under the Make-I sub-category, the Ministry of Defence will provide financial support up to 70 per cent of the total cost of prototype development.

Under the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) model, private industry will be encouraged to take up the design and development of military platforms and equipment in collaboration with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and other organizations.

Following two platforms have been identified under this category such as Long Range Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) [High Altitude Long Endurance (HALE)] and Indian Multi-Role Helicopter (IMRH).

Projects of Startups, MSMEs etc. involving high-end innovation would be pursued under the iDEX category and the following platform has been selected under this category as Low Orbit Pseudo Satellites.

Under Make-II, which is funded by industry with assured procurement, the following platform has been listed as Anti-jamming Systems for Multiple Platforms.

Out of 18 major platforms mentioned above, the following four platforms have been already accorded Approval-In-Principle (AIP) under the Make-I category on March 3, 2022, as follows Communication System (AFNET System Switches, routers, Encryptors and VOIP phones), EO Pod (with subsequent upgrade to EO/IR) with high resolution sensing, Standoff Airborne Jammer and Light Weight Tanks.

The indigenous development of these projects will help harness the design capabilities of the domestic defence industry and position India as a design leader in these technologies.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor