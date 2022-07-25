Ministry of health and family welfare releases common symptoms and precautions of Monkeypox
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 25, 2022 11:31 AM 2022-07-25T11:31:52+5:30 2022-07-25T11:32:07+5:30
As the Monkeypox tally rose to four in India, the Ministry of health and family welfare has issued a list of guidelines for citizens of common symptoms of the disease. The health ministry shared on its Twitter wrote “Keep yourself safe from #Monkeypox. Know the causes and symptoms of the disease as well as precautions to be taken to avoid infection."
The common symptoms of Monkeypox are
- Fever
- Skin rashes (these begin from the face, and spread onto arms, legs, palms, and soles).
- Enlargement of the lymph node.
- Headache, muscle ache, or exhaustion.
- Cough, and soreness in the throat.
"Any individual, who has, in the preceding 21 days, had exposure to a confirmed or suspected patient, should closely monitor their health. If they observe one or more of the aforementioned symptoms, they should seek immediate medical attention" the ministry said.