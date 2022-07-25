Ministry of health and family welfare releases common symptoms and precautions of Monkeypox

As the Monkeypox tally rose to four in India, the Ministry of health and family welfare has issued a list of guidelines for citizens of common symptoms of the disease. The health ministry shared on its Twitter wrote “Keep yourself safe from #Monkeypox. Know the causes and symptoms of the disease as well as precautions to be taken to avoid infection."

The common symptoms of Monkeypox are

Fever

Skin rashes (these begin from the face, and spread onto arms, legs, palms, and soles).

Enlargement of the lymph node.

Headache, muscle ache, or exhaustion.

Cough, and soreness in the throat.

"Any individual, who has, in the preceding 21 days, had exposure to a confirmed or suspected patient, should closely monitor their health. If they observe one or more of the aforementioned symptoms, they should seek immediate medical attention" the ministry said.