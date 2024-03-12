Ministry of Home Affairs Launches Portal for Citizenship Applications Under CAA

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Home Affairs unveiled a portal for individuals eligible to apply for Indian citizenship under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019, as stated by an official spokesperson. This development occurred following the government's notification of rules for the implementationof the CAA 2019.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024 under the CAA-2019 have been notified. A new portal has been launched, persons eligible under CAA-2019 can apply for citizenship on this portal indiancitizenshiponline.nic.in, the spokesperson said. A mobile app 'CAA-2019' will also be launched shortly to facilitate applications through mobile app.

On Monday, the Centre enacted the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, officially notifying the rules four years after the law's passage by Parliament. This move aims to expedite citizenship for undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan who arrived in India prior to December 31, 2014.

With the introduction of these rules, the Modi government will initiate the process of granting Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim migrants, including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians, originating from the aforementioned countries. The rules are effective immediately.