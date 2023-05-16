Minor beaten to death in Delhi over robbery in house

New Delhi, May 16 A 17-year-old boy was thrashed to death after he was caught stealing from a house at Delhi's Farsh Bazaar area on Tuesday, police said.

According to police, at 6.41 a.m a PCR call was received in which the caller said that they have caught a thief following which a police team rushed to the spot - Kanti Nagar in Farsh Bazaar area.

"A police team rushed to the spot where the boy was beaten by some persons. He was taken to hospital where he succumbed to injuries during the treatment at 11.11 am," a senior police official said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor