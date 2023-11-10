Minor boy thrashed for sitting inside a shop, 2 detained in UP's Agra

Agra, Nov 10 A seven-year-old boy was brutally thrashed by a shopkeeper and his son for allegedly sitting inside their shop near the Taj Mahal in Uttar Pradesh's Agra, the police said.

The shopkeeper and his son have been detained after the video of the incident caught on the CCTV of the shop, went viral on social media.

The incident took place on Wednesday but came to light on Thursday.

According to the police, the boy works as a ragpicker and was sitting inside the footwear shop of the accused duo. Later, he went out and sat inside a crockery shop nearby, where the father-son duo came and beat him.

In the video, the boy can be seen sitting inside the crockery shop and eating something as two men, identified as Shekhar Singh and his son Yogesh, come and start beating the child.

In the 45-second-long video, the duo can be seen throwing the kid on the ground, raining punches and kicks on him.

Notably, two other men, who were present inside the shop, remained mute spectators during the incident.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Sayed Areed Ahmed said, "The father-son duo have been detained by the police after taking cognisance of the video."

Ahmed added, "The child hassustained injuries and was admitted to a local hospital for treatment."

