Minor falls from 5th floor dies in Mumbai Club during Fifa WC Final

A three-year-old boy has allegedly died after falling from the 5th floor of a Mumbai Club where he had gone with his family to enjoy the FIFA World Cup final on a big screen, police said.

Deceased Hridayansh Rathod's family members claimed that the tragedy occurred as a safety glass on the staircase was missing.

Parel resident Avnish Rathod's son Hridayansh had accompanied his parents and other relatives to the Garware club, in Mumbai to enjoy the Football World Cup final on the big screen on the terrace of the building.

Marine Drive Police has registered a case under Accidental Death Report and started an investigation.

The alleged incident took place at 10:40 pm on Sunday night on the fifth floor of Garware Club House in Churchgate, Mumbai. The club, located next to Wankhede stadium, had arranged a big screen for its members to enjoy the World Cup final on the sixth-floor terrace.

A Police official said, "To watch the final match of the FIFA World Cup, a three-year-old child died after falling from the 5th floor of the Garware Club, next to the Wankhede Stadium in the Churchgate area of Mumbai. A case has been registered under ADR and investigation taken up".

Police said they had sent the body for postmortem

Police said, "the deceased child's family members told that the tragedy happened due to the non-installation of safety glasses on the staircase by Club members".

According to police, Hridayansh had gone with a 10-year-old boy to the Toilet on the 5th floor. And was returning to the Terrace, adding, he fell from the portion of the staircase.

Police said the child sustained grave injuries during the fall, and was shifted to Bombay Hospital but died during treatment.

( With inputs from ANI )

