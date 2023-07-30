Minor girl raped in MP's Satna; second case in district in 4 days

Bhopal, July 30 A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district. This is the second incident of horrifying crime against a minor girl in the district within four days.

According to police, the alleged incident took place on Friday, when the victim had gone to a deserted place to address the nature's call. The accused allegedly grabbed her from behind and raped her.

She narrated the ordeal to her parents following which, the family members of the teenage girl lodged a complaint at Ramnagar police station, an official said, adding that the accused was arrested on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Vijay Saket (19), Ramnagar police station in-charge Aditya Naryan Dhurve said quoting the victim's complaint.

The accused allegedly threatened to kill the girl and raped her, he said.

Police have registered a case under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for rape, abduction and threatening the victim against the arrested accused, the official said.

Earlier on Thursday, a 11-year-old girl was raped, bitten multiple times and brutalised allegedly by two men working for the trust managing a famous temple in Maihar town of Satna district. The two accused, Ravindra Kumar and Atul Bhadoliya, were arrested following the incident and the local administration on Saturday demolished their houses.

The victim's private part was brutalised by inserting stick. She is recuperating at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, Rewa.

