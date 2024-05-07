Minor kidnapped, gang-raped by seven in Lucknow

Lucknow, May 7 A minor girl was allegedly held hostage and gang-raped by seven persons in the Uttar Pradesh capital.

An FIR was registered on Tuesday against five named and two unnamed persons on the complaint of the victim's mother.

According to reports, the 16-year-old girl was kidnapped by the accused on May 3. She was made to drink intoxicants and held hostage in a garage for two days during which she was gang-raped.

The accused named in the FIR include Himanshu, Sahil, Sameer, Wahid, Anil and two unnamed persons.

The garage where the minor was kept belongs to one Sadan Lala of Thakurganj.

The police spokesman said that a team had been formed to arrest the accused and the victim had been sent for medical examination.

