Misleading ads by Patanjali: SC Rejects Baba Ramdev, and Acharya Balkrishna Apology, Issues Warning For Defying Orders

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said that it does not accept the apology tendered by Ramdev and Patanjali Ayurved Managing Director Acharya Balkrishna in response to notices asking to show cause as to why contempt of court proceedings should not be initiated against them for allegedly flouting its directions. Justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah were hearing the plea filed by the Indian Medical Association against Patanjali Ayurved Ltd.

When Mukul Rohatki, appearing for Ramdev and Acharya, said that the apology was “unconditional and unqualified,” Justice Kohli said, “They are only on paper after they were caught on wrong foot in court. We do not accept it, we decline to. We consider it a wilful, deliberate disobedience of the undertaking,” as per a the legal website Bar and Bench. “I hereby tender my unconditional apology in regard to the issue of advertisements which occurred after the statement of counsel of Respondent No. 5 (Patanjali Ayurved) which was recorded in the order dated 21.11.2023, which I am informed has the force of an injunction. I sincerely regret this lapse and I wish to assure the Hon’ble court that the same will not be repeated,” Ramdev said in the affidavit. He sought the court’s “pardon for the…breach of the statement” made to the court” and undertook “to always uphold the Majesty of Law and Majesty of Justice”.

On April 9 Baba Ramdev and Patanjali Ayurved's Managing Director Acharya Balkrishna have tendered an "unconditional and unqualified apology" before the Supreme Court in response to the contempt notice issued to the company over the continued publication of misleading advertisements. In affidavits filed before the apex court, the duo said that they undertake to always uphold the majesty of law and justice, adding that they would not make any public statements which may amount to a breach of the undertaking given to the Supreme Court in November last year. Patanjali had earlier assured the top court that it would not make any casual statements claiming the medicinal efficacy of its products or advertise or brand them in violation of law and would not release any statement against any system of medicine to the media in any form. Ramdev and Balkrishna were summoned after Patanjali did not reply to the contempt notice issued by the apex court. The Indian Medical Association has sought action against Patanjali for violation of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954 – which prohibits the advertisement of certain products for the treatment of specified diseases and disorders, including diabetes, heart diseases, high or low blood pressure and obesity.



