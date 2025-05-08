In a dramatic escalation at the border, Pakistan reportedly attempted a large-scale aerial assault on India over two consecutive nights, deploying suicide drones, missiles, and fighter jets in what defense analysts have described as a “Hamas-style” attack. Thanks to the formidable S-400 air defense system procured from Russia, India successfully intercepted and neutralized hundreds of incoming threats before they could reach populated areas. The S-400, often hailed as one of the most advanced air defense systems in the world, played a pivotal role in saving critical infrastructure and lives.

Indian-made defense systems were also activated and contributed to the swift and coordinated response. However, it was the Russian-made S-400 that formed the backbone of India’s air shield. The S-400 deal, valued at over $5 billion, had previously been at the center of geopolitical tension. The United States had strongly opposed the purchase, threatening sanctions and pushing India to opt for American alternatives. Yet, standing firm in its strategic autonomy, India went ahead with the Russian deal — a decision that has now proven to be critical.

“If not for the S-400, the outcome could have been catastrophic,” said a senior defense official. “Cities like Chandigarh, Jammu, Jaisalmer, and Pathankot were potential targets. The loss would have been immense,” he added.

The historical ties between India and Russia once again bore fruit. Veteran strategists recall how, during the 1971 Indo-Pak war, Russia had come to India’s aid when the U.S. threatened intervention. At that time, Soviet warships shadowed the American fleet headed from Japan, forcing a strategic retreat and allowing India to secure a decisive victory. This recent episode, experts say, is yet another reminder that while global alliances may shift, Russia has consistently stood by India in moments of crisis.

Despite mounting pressure, New Delhi's bet on Moscow has paid off. As Pakistan’s aerial offensive crumbled in the skies, one thing became clear — Russia remains a steadfast friend, and its defense systems remain vital to India's national security.