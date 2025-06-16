Missing Haryana Model Sheetal Found Dead in Sonipat Canal With Throat Slit; Family Accuses Boyfriend

A model named Sheetal, known for her work in the Haryanvi music industry, was brutally murdered by unidentified assailants who slit her throat and dumped her in a canal in Sonipat district of Haryana. Upon receiving the information, police reached the spot, took possession of the body, and sent it for postmortem. A search operation is underway to trace the culprits.

According to reports, the deceased, Sheetal, was a resident of Panipat. She had recently gone missing, prompting her family to lodge a missing persons complaint. The police had registered a case and launched an investigation. Her body was later found in the canal near Khanda village.

The Sonipat police confirmed that Sheetal had been murdered with a sharp weapon. Her throat and hands have deep injury marks and she was identified by a tattoo on her hand. Sheetal's sister, Neha, informed Matlauda Police Station that her 23-year-old sister, who worked as a model in Haryanvi albums, had left for a shoot on June 14 but did not return.

"We received information about the presence of the body of a woman in a canal. Police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. In the process of identifying the body, it was found that a missing report for a woman, Sheetal, had been filed in Panipat. The Police are undertaking further actions," said Sonipat ACP Headquarters Ajit Singh.

It is also being claimed that Sheetal had left in a car with her male friend, Sunil. The car reportedly fell into the canal, but Sunil survived and is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Panipat. Both Panipat and Sonipat police are jointly investigating the case. Sheetal’s family has accused Sunil for her murder, citing the injuries found on her body.