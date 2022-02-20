Missing woman cop found dead in UP

Lucknow, Feb 20 A week after the body of a woman was recovered from a drain behind the SGPGI, the police claimed to have ascertained her identity as Ruchi Singh Chauhan, a constable with the force.

A female friend identified Ruchi by her dress.

As per initial findings, Ruchi Chauhan, 25, resident of Nazibabad, was a constable with Uttar Pradesh Police.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), East, Qasim Abidi said, "She was deployed in Barabanki and was attached to police headquarters in Lucknow. Ruchi's brother will arrive in Lucknow from Bijnor and the autopsy will be conducted after he identifies the body.".

Ruchi went missing on February 13. She was absent from duty and her cell phone was perpetually switched off.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor