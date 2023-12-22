Mitshi India CFO Writes Resignation Letter on a School Notebook Paper, Photo Goes Viral

The unconventional resignation letter of Rinku Patel, former Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Mitshi India, a company listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), has become a trending topic on social media. Social media users are expressing amusement and pleasant surprise at the unique appearance of Patel's handwritten resignation letter, particularly in an era dominated by internet communication and emails. The handwritten nature of the letter has sparked interest and discussion among the online community.

In the letter dated November 15, Patel said he would be resigning from the role of CFO with immediate effect due to “personal reasons.” A copy of the letter was shared on the Bombay Stock Exchange website on December 21, from where it made its way to social media.

In a stock exchange announcement made on Thursday, the company included Patel's letter as part of its official statement. Notably, Patel's letter was written on school notebook paper, as disclosed in the company's communication.

this CFO seems to have borrowed a page from his kid's rough note book and have written resignation letter in that and uploaded in BSE. Listed companies in India 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/QOr73CR7U8 — Sethuraman NR (@chandsethu) December 21, 2023

Reuters reporter Sethuraman NR shared a picture of the handwritten resignation letter on X (formerly Twitter), where it has gone viral with over 1 lakh views and a ton of comments. This CFO seems to have borrowed a page from his kid's rough note book and have written resignation letter in that and uploaded in BSE. Listed companies in India, he captioned the pic.