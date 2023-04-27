Mizoram: Assam Rifles, Custom seizes illegal areca nuts worth over Rs 1.9 cr at Champai

Champhai (Mizoram) [India], April 27 : In yet another success in its crusade against smuggling activities, the Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), recovered 342 bags of illegal areca nuts worth Rs 1.9152 crore in general area Zotlang, Champhai district on Thursday.

The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and the Custom Department, Champhai based on specific information.

The approximate cost of the recovered areca nuts is Rs 1.9152 (One crore Ninety-one lakh fifty-two thousand only). The seized consignment was handed over to the Customs Department, Champhai on April 27, 2023, for further legal proceedings.

The ongoing smuggling of illegal areca nuts is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram. Assam Rifles, rightly christened as the 'Sentinels of Northeast' have been successful in launching such operations against the smuggling activities in Mizoram.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor