Mizoram CM express deep shock over death of BSF trooper from state in Pakistani firing

Aizawl, Nov 9 Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Thursday expressed his deep shock of the death of BSF Head Constable Lalfamkima in Pakistani firing along the international border in Jammu & Kashmir's Samba district.

"Deeply saddened by the death of the brave soldier Pu Lalfamkima, Head Constable, 148 Bn. BSF; Durtlang North, Mizoram; who was killed in Pakistani firing along the International border in Jammu & Kashmir's Samba district. May the departed soul Rest in Peace. My heartfelt condolences to his family in this hour of grief", he said in a post on X.

Officials said that around 12.20 a.m. Thursday, Pakistan Rangers resorted to unprovoked firing at the Narayanpur post of the BSF in Ramgarh sector of Samba district injuring the BSF head constable, who was immediately shifted to a hospital in Ramgarh but subsequently succumbed to his injuries.

