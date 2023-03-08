Mizoram police rescue 17 exotic birds, animals

The Mizoram police on Tuesday rescued 17 exotic birds and animals in an operation against the smuggling of wildlife species, said police.

According to Mizoram police, on Tuesday, the Khawzawl police team while conducting random checking at Tualpui Junction, Khawzawl to Rabung road recovered and seized 17 exotic wildlife species (13 various species of birds and 4 monkeys) from a vehicle driven by Vanlalrawna (29).

The rescued exotic wildlife species are suspected to have been smuggled through Myanmar.

The rescued animals and birds along with vehicle were handed over to Customs Preventive Force, Champhai for further legal action.

( With inputs from ANI )

