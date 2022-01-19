Mizoram records 1,312 new COVID-19 cases, one death

As many as 1,312 new COVID-19 cases and one death were reported in Mizoram during the last 24 hours, the Department of Information and Public relations informed on Wednesday.

The positivity rate in the state during this period was 16.02 per cent.

With this, the total number of cases in the state rose to 1,55,071. The active caseload in the state stands at 9012.

As many as 1,45,485 people have recovered from the virus so far.

According to the Mizoram Information and Public Relations Department, the COVID-19 death toll in the state has risen to 574.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor