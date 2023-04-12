Mizoram: Union minister BL Verma reviews upgradation of Lengpui Airport

Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], April 12 : Union Minister of State, Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) BL Verma on Tuesday reviewed the progress of upgradation works at Lengpui Airport.

The upgradation project is funded under 'North East Special Infrastructure Development Schemes (NESIDS) at a cost of Rs 19.59 crore.

The Minister was briefed on the progress of the project, the various components under the project and the timeline for its completion.

Verma commented that since all funds for the project had been released, work must go in full swing without any further delays to complete it in time.

On being informed that the completion time for the project was extended from March 2023 to December 2023, he urged the officials to ensure its completion by October 2023 so that the project can be dedicated to the people of Mizoram before the Assembly elections which will be due in the state towards the end of this year.

Verma also reviewed various development works underway in Mamit, an Aspirational district in Mizoram.

