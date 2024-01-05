MLC Chandrasekhar Reddy Injured in Tragic Car Accident

MLC Parvathareddy Chandrasekhar Reddy was injured in a tragic accident in Dagadarthi, Nellore, Andhra Pradesh, involving a collision between his car and a lorry. A video capturing the crash is circulating on social media, displaying the severity of the accident.

As per an ANI report, Reddy is currently hospitalized, and medical professionals have assured that he is now out of danger. The circulating video provides a clear portrayal of the car crash and the magnitude of its impact.

#WATCH | Nellore, Andhra Pradesh | MLC Parvathareddy Chandrasekhar Reddy got injured after his car collided with a lorry in Dagadarthi. He has been admitted to the hospital and according to doctors, he is out of danger. pic.twitter.com/ksz3gdd2CD — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2024

In March, Parvatha Reddy Chandrasekhar Reddy, supported by the YSR Congress Party, emerged victorious in the East Rayalaseema Teachers’ MLC constituency. This constituency encompasses the combined districts of Chittoor, Nellore, and Prakasam.