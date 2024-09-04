MMRDA appoints concessionaire for Rs 1,016 cr Pod Taxi project in BKC

Mumbai, Sep 4 The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority's (MMRDA) executive committee on Wednesday granted approval for the appointment of Sai Green Mobility Private Limited as the Concessionaire for the design, engineering, development, construction, Testing, commissioning also operation and maintenance on DFBOT (design, finance, build, operate, transfer) basis of the Automated Rapid Transit System (Pod Taxi) in the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC).

The firm has partnered with Ultra PRT, a technology provider with a proven track record, including the operational Pod Taxi system at Heathrow Airport, London.

This project is set to revolutionise last-mile connectivity within BKC, addressing the needs of the 4 to 6 lakh commuters who travel daily to and from the business district.

With the anticipated increase in footfall due to upcoming infrastructure developments such as the bullet train and new commercial buildings, the necessity for efficient last-mile connectivity has become paramount.

The Pod Taxi system, being fully autonomous and capable of operating at a frequency of every 15 to 30 seconds, is ideally suited for the narrow roads connecting BKC to Bandra and Kurla suburban stations.

The decision to implement the Pod Taxi system follows a comprehensive Techno-Economic Feasibility Study (TEFS) commissioned by MMRDA which explored various technologies operational across the globe. The study, peer-reviewed by Tata Consulting Engineers (TCE) recommended the Pod Taxi system for BKC due to its suitability for the region's topography and the expected traffic growth.

"Fares for the Pod Taxi system have been meticulously finalised based on stated preference surveys conducted among current auto and bus users. Presently, commuters pay Rs 15.33 per km by metered auto and Rs 30 to 40 for sharing an auto per passenger for travel to BKC from Bandra or Kurla. Similarly, taxi users pay Rs 18.67 per km, while Ola and Uber drivers often charge dynamic rates ranging from Rs 80 to 100 for the short 2-3 km trips from the stations to BKC," said an MMRDA source.

The surveys revealed that approximately 70 per cent of auto users and 36 per cent of bus users are willing to pay Rs 21 per km for the Pod Taxi service.

Consequently, the TEFS study recommended a fare of Rs 21 per km, with an annual increase of 4 per cent to account for inflation and operational costs.

MMRDA will notify the rates during the conditions precedent phase of the project.

The project was approved during MMRDA's 156th Meeting on March 6, 2024, at an estimated cost of Rs 1,016.34 crore on a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) basis.

The financial model, developed by the TEFS consultant and reviewed by TCE, anticipates a construction period of three years and a concession period of 30 years.

The model includes provisions for a fixed concession fee and a percentage of revenue sharing with MMRDA.

Metropolitan Commissioner Sanjay Mukherjee said: "The Pod Taxi project in BKC marks a significant step towards enhancing urban mobility in one of Mumbai’s busiest business districts. This system will not only improve last-mile connectivity but also reduce congestion and provide a modern, efficient mode of transportation for daily commuters."

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said: "This innovative project reflects our commitment to adopting advanced technology solutions for urban challenges. The Pod Taxi system will serve as a model for future urban transport projects across India, ensuring sustainable and efficient mobility for our citizens."

