Mobile app, portal launched on Assam’s 17th century war hero Lachit Barphukan

Guwahati, Oct 26 As part of the 400th birth anniversary of Bir Lachit Barphukan, the 17th century war hero of Assam, the state government on Wednesday launched a mobile application and a portal.

Officials said that the mobile application and the portal have been designed so as to provide a platform to the general public in Assam and beyond, including foreign countries, to pay their richest tributes to the great Ahom army general on his 400th birth anniversary in the form of write-ups and essays.

Open for use by the public from Wednesday, the mobile application will be available for use in both Android and iOS operated phones.

Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the aim of the portal is to mark the 400th birth anniversary celebrations of Lachit Barphukan, whom he termed as one of the ablest sons of Assam.

Elaborating on the plan, the Chief Minister said a mass movement will be built up around the upcoming birth anniversary celebrations on November 24, and people from all walks of life would be encouraged to express their opinion and pay their tributes to Lachit Barphukan through the means of short write-ups and essays.

The Chief Minister said that on November 18, all schools, colleges and universities of the state will hold an essay competition with Lachit Barphukan as the subject.

From November 18, district administrations will organise week-long cultural, sporting and other events such as speeches by eminent personalities on 600 years of glorious Ahom rule, among others.

Sarma also spoke about the preparations for the two-day celebration of the 400th birth anniversary of Lachit Barphukan in Delhi from November 23.

He said a grand seminar has been scheduled for November 23 at the Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi during which the Assam government will release a book and a documentary on the life and works of the great general of the 17th century.

A year-long celebration of Lachit Barphukan's 400th birth anniversary was formally launched by then President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, on February 23.

