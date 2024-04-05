Model Code of Conduct Violation: AAP Leader Atishi Gets EC Notice Over BJP Poaching Attempt Claim

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday issued notice to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and minister Atishi regarding her claim of BJP's offer to switch over.

AAP leader had accused BJP the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) of asking her to join the party to save her political career and avoid future arrest. She told this during the press conference on April 2, claiming that she was approached by one of her close aides to join the BJP in order to save her political career.

"We've given a legal notice to (Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi ) to provide evidence, We will not let her escape. This time she has to answer," Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva had said.

(Developing story)