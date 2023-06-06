Model Manvi Raj case: Victim says accused Tanveer Akhtar may have fled abroad

Ranchi, June 6 Tanveer Khan, the man accused of raping and blackmailing a Mumbai-based model, is currently on the run and it is alleged that he might have fled abroad.

The victim, identified as Manvi Raj who is from the Bhagalpur district of Bihar, registered a case against Tanveer Akhtar, a resident of Ranchi, at the Versova police station in Mumbai.

Officials said that the case has been transferred to the Ranchi police in Jharkhand for further investigation as the alleged incident took place in Ranchi.

The victim in her complaint said that the owner of a Jharkhand-based modelling institute Tanveer raped and blackmailed her for a period of one year.

She also accused the man of threatening to send her nude photos to her relatives if she narrated her ordeal. She claimed that the accused forced her to marry him and pressured her for religious conversion.

The model has provided evidence to the police with details of her Instagram chats with Tanveer, in which the accused had said that he was going abroad.

According to the FIR, the victim met Tanveer in 2021 and he had introduced himself as Yash but later it came out that his real name was Tanveer Khan.

She alleged that on March 21, 2021, Tanveer secretly clicked her nude photos during a Holi party.

Later on July 14, 2021, the accused raped the victim and then warned her not to talk about the incident, else he will upload her photos online, said the complaint.

On September 13, 2022, Tanveer sent the victim's photos to her family members, leading her to attempt suicide.

Manvi said she later came to Mumbai but the accused kept harassing her.

Tanveer, however, said that Manvi cheated him in his business, and when he asked for his money, she is making such allegations.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor