Moderate to heavy rainfall in Mumbai predicted today

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 29 : Mumbai and its suburbs are set to recieve moderate to heavy showers, according to the weather forecast. Very heavy rainfall likely at isolated places, it said.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, indicating heavy rainfall at isolated places, and an orange alert for Thane, Palghar and Raigad, indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places.

A 38-year-old was killed after a tree fell on him, uprooted in the heavy rain in Mumbai's Malad area on Wednesday, Mumbai Fire Brigade said. The man was identified as Kaushal Doshi.

Mumbai and its sub-urban areas have been receiving isolated Heavy to Very Heavy rainfall. The city is already under an orange alert, as issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for Heavy to Very Heavy rainfall.

The average rainfall in Mumbai Metropolitan from 8 am to 8 am on June 29 was recorded at Mumbai City (93 mm), the Eastern Suburbs at 127 mm and the Western Suburbs at 123 mm.

The weather office also said the heavy rainfall intensity is likely to decrease gradually from Friday.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner I S Chahal yesterday inspected various flood-prone locations, including Mithi river and Gandhi Market in King's Circle and instructed ward-level officers to closely monitor the situation in subways.

On Wednesday, the Andheri subway got inundated and was closed for traffic.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for heavy rains in Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Nashik, Pune and Satara on Tuesday.

Earlier on June 25, the IMD issued an Orange alert for Raigad and Ratnagiri as heavy rainfall lashed parts of Maharashtra.

The India Meteorological Department also stated that the southwest monsoon advanced over Mumbai and Delhi.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai received a peak of 148.5 mm of rainfall on Wednesday, compared to the 104 mm of rain received on Tuesday. The eastern suburbs and western suburbs received 123 mm and 139 mm of rain on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, the Andheri subway in Mumbai was closed for vehicular movements after waterlogging was triggered by heavy rainfall. The traffic was diverted towards the Swami Vivekananda road.

"Rainfall intensity to gradually increase over parts of Maharashtra during next 4- 5 days. Indication of expected severe weather in the next 5 days," said Regional Meteorological Centre on June 25.

Notably, the monsoon hit several parts of the country a few days back, giving people relief from the scorching heat.

Earlier on June 25, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued an Orange warning to 13 districts in Odisha. On June 26, they issued a yellow alert in the Alappuzha, Ernakulam and Thrissur districts of Kerala. IMD Yellow alert was also issued for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram and Wayanad districts for June 27.

The IMD also issued an orange alert to Himachal Pradesh on June 26 amid the incessant rain in the North Indian hill state.

