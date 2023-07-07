"Modern infrastructure linked to social justice," says PM Modi as he launches projects worth over Rs 7,000 cr in Chhattisgarh's Raipur

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 7 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of eight projects over Rs 7,000 crore in Chhattisgarh's Raipur on Friday.

Addressing the gathering in Raipur, PM Modi said today is a historical day in the developmental journey of Chhattisgarh. He said the projects will give a fillip to infrastructure development in Chhattisgarh and further progress of the state.

"Today, Chhattisgarh is receiving a gift of projects worth over Rs 7,000 crore. This gift is for infrastructure, connectivity and to make lives of people of Chhattisgarh easy," the prime minister said.

"The central govermment is bringing modern infrastructure to those areas where people were earlier subjected to social injustice," he said, referring to people living in far-away places.

The Prime Minister dedicated and lay the foundation stone for five National Highway projects worth around Rs 6,400 crores. The projects that were dedicated include the 33 km long 4-laning of Raipur to Kodebod section on the Jabalpur-Jagdalpur National Highway.

Prime Minister dedicated to the nation the 53 km long 4-lane Bilaspur-Pathrapali stretch of Bilaspur to Ambikapur section of NH-130.

Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for three National Highway projects for the Chhattisgarh Section of the 6-lane Greenfield Raipur - Visakhapatnam corridor. These include development of 43 km long six lane Jhanki-Sargi section on NH 130 CD; 57 km long six lane Sargi-Basanwahi section on NH 130 CD; and 25 km long six lane Basanwahi-Marangpuri section of NH-130 CD.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, PM Modi asserted modern infrastructures are linked to social justice.

"Today, India is developing more infrastructure in those areas which were left behind in the race of development," the Prime Minister said after dedicating multiple key infrastructural projects.

PM Modi also spoke about how the two ongoing economic corridors in Chhattisgarh bring developments to the state. They are Raipur-Dhanbad and Raipur-Vishakapatnam economic corridors.

"These economic corridors are passing through those aspirational districts that were earlier known to be underdeveloped. These districts were also known for their violent and anarchic past," PM Modi said

"These are the same districts which are now driving India's economic growth," he added.

The Prime Minister also dedicated to the nation the doubling of the 103-km Raipur-Khariar Road Rail Line, constructed at a cost of Rs 750 crore.

Modi distributed 75 lakh cards to benficiaries under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. The PM said that Rs 40,000 crore assistance has been given to youths of Chhattisgarh under Mudra Yojna.

"In the last 9 years, roads have reached thousands of tribal villages in Chhattisgarh under the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana. The Government of India has approved projects of about 3,500 km long National Highway here. In this, the projects of about 3000 km have also been completed," the PM said

Chhattisgarh, where BJP is at present in the Opposition, is among the states who are scheduled to go to Assembly polls due later this year. The other four states are Rajasthan, Telangana, Mizoram, and Madhya Pradesh.

