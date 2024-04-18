'Modi Ki Guarantee Always Delivers,' Says EAM S Jaishankar After Kerala Woman, Crew Member of Ship Seized by Iran, Returns to India

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar loudly shouted 'Modi Ki Guarantee' after Ann Tessa Joseph landed at the Cochin International Airport on Thursday, April 18.

"Great work, @India_in_Iran. Glad that Ms. Ann Tessa Joseph has reached home. #ModiKiGuarantee always delivers, at home or abroad," said EAM in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Great work, @India_in_Iran . Glad that Ms. Ann Tessa Joseph has reached home. #ModiKiGuarantee always delivers, at home or abroad. https://t.co/VxYMppcPZr — Dr. S. Jaishankar (Modi Ka Parivar) (@DrSJaishankar) April 18, 2024

This comes after a Kerala woman, also a crew member of the Israeli-flagged merchant ship seized by Iran, reached India safely on Thursday.

The Ministry of External Affairs released a statement: "With the concerted efforts of the Indian Mission in Tehran and the Iranian Government, Indian deck cadet Ann Tessa Joseph from Thrissur, Kerala, who was among the Indian crew members of container vessel MSC Aries, has landed safely at the Cochin International Airport today afternoon. Ms. Joseph was received at the airport by the Regional Passport Officer, Cochin."

Joseph is among the 17 Indian nationals who were onboard the Israeli ship MSC Aries when it was seized by the Iranian military near the Strait of Hormuz last week.

The government said in a statement released on Thursday that the Indian Mission in Tehran remains in touch with the remaining 16 Indian crew members of the container vessel.

Ministry of External Affairs informed that all crew members are in good health and in contact with their family members in India.

"Indian Mission is also in touch with the Iranian authorities in ensuring the well being of the remaining crew members of MSC Aries. Earlier, External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar had spoken to his Iranian counterpart Foreign Minister Amir Abdollahian on the matter," the statement read.