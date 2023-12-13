Mohan Yadav set to take oath as MP CM today, PM Modi and top leaders to attend ceremony

Mohan Yadav is all set to take his oath today, December 13, as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh along with his two deputies and council of ministers at a ceremony at Lal Parade Ground in Bhopal. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and others are likely to attend the event where Governor Mangubhai C Patel will administer the oath to Yadav.

Madhya Pradesh will have two deputy Chief Ministers—Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda. Former Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will be the Assembly Speaker. "Our newly designated Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and his cabinet will take the oath at the ceremony held at Motilal Nehru Stadium on Wednesday. It will be organized in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Amit Shah, and National Party President JP Nadda and will be historic,” BJP state chief VD Sharma was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. Earlier, Sharma along with other party officials took stock of the ongoing preparations at the venue of the program.

"PM Modi, Shah, Nadda along with other party officials, Union Ministers, and Chief Ministers of other states will be present at the ceremony. Apart from this, many party workers will also be present at the program. I welcome everyone," he added.

Chief Minister-elect Mohan Yadav offers prayers at Khatlapur temple. Chief Minister-elect Mohan Yadav visited the Khatlapur temple in Bhopal ahead of his swearing-in ceremony and offered prayers. Mohan Yadav is an OBC leader and a three-time BJP MLA from Ujjain South. He has previously served as the higher education minister of Madhya Pradesh. The Ujjain South MLA has been associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party for 30 years. He is said to be aggressive on issues of Hindutva and worked extensively in the Sangh on the issue of Bangladeshi infiltration, for which he traveled the country and talked to the people.

Mohan Yadav is a novice when it comes to administrative experience, having joined the former Shivraj Singh Chouhan cabinet in 2020 for the first time. But that didn’t stop the BJP top brass from hedging their bets on him ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Madhya Pradesh went to the poll for 230 assembly seats in a single phase on November 17, and the counting of votes was done on December 3. The BJP, which had been battling close to 20 years of incumbency in the state, won a resounding mandate, bagging 163 seats, while the Congress finished a distant second at 66 seats.