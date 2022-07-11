Money laundering case: Satyendar Jain’s judicial custody extended till 20 July

A Delhi court on Monday extended the judicial custody of Delhi minister Satyendar Jain till July 20 in a money laundering case.The court order comes days after the Enforcement Directorate summoned the Delhi minister's wife Poonam Jain to be present before the probe agency this week while it extracts information from digital devices seized during the money laundering probe against the Aam Aadmi Party leader.

The 57-year-old Delhi minister was arrested on May 30 under the sections of Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The ED has carried out at least two rounds of raids against Jain's family members and associates.The agency had claimed to have seized "unexplained" cash worth ₹2.85 crore and 133 gold coins after the first round of raids conducted on June 6 against Jain's family and others.The ED had alleged, that "during the period 2015-16, when Satyendar Kumar Jain was a public servant, the companies beneficially owned and controlled by him received accommodation entries to the tune of ₹4.81 crore from shell (paper) companies against cash transferred to Kolkata-based entry operators through the hawala route"."These amounts were utilised for direct purchase of land or for repayment of loan taken for the purchase of agricultural land in and around Delhi," the ED had said.