Money Laundering Probe: ED Calls Jharkhand Minister Alamgir Alam for Questioning

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Sunday summoned Congress MLA and Jharkhand Minister Alamgir Alam in connection with the recovery of "unaccounted cash", estimated to be over Rs 37 crore from the premises of the house help of his personal secretary.The Congress MLA has been asked to appear before the agency's sleuths on May 14 at their zonal office in the capital city of Ranchi.

On Monday, May 6, the Enforcement Directorate raided the flat of Jahangir Alam, who is the house help of Alamgir Alam’s personal secretary Sanjeev Lal and recovered over Rs 37 crore in cash, following which they were arrested.

The cash haul was part of raids at multiple locations in Ranchi by the probe agency that began this Monday morning.

During the raid, several counting machines were brought in to count the unaccounted cash, which was mainly in the denomination of Rs 500. In addition, agency officials also recovered some jewellery from the flat of Jahangir Alam.

70-year-old Congress leader Alamgir Alam is Rural Development Minister in Jharkhand and represents the Pakur seat in the state Assembly.

The raids were in connection with an ongoing investigation into a money laundering case against Virendra K Ram, former chief engineer of the Jharkhand Rural Development Department, who was arrested last year.