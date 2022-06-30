Monsoon arrives in J&K

Jammu, June 30 Monsoon arrived in the plains of J&K's Jammu division on Thursday as the Meteorological (MeT) department forecast frequent showers in the region.

Sonam Lotus, director of the MeT department for J&K and Ladakh said in a statement, "Monsoon arrived in plains of Jammu today morning.

"From today onwards, expect frequent showers, at times, intense in Jammu region especially in morning hours.

"Rain especially in morning hours is likely till July 5th, in spells, not continuous".

Meanwhile, at 34 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, Srinagar recorded the hottest day of the season while the people in Jammu got relief from sweltering heat due to rain.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor