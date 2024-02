Moral policing: Woman, two teenage boys thrashed in Assam

Guwahati, April 28 A woman and two minor boys allegedly became victims of moral policing in two different instances in Assam's Baksa and Nagaon districts on Friday.

A gang of men badly thrashed a woman, a resident of Kajiamati village, on Friday morning in Baksa's Dumuni Ghat area. The entire incident was recorded on mobile phones and was later circulated on social media. In the video, a group of men could be seen dragging, abusing, and bashing the woman.

The woman was allegedly involved in some ‘improper activities' in a public spot, therefore she was thrashed by a few men, locals alleged.

However, Rajen Singh, Baksa district Superintendent of Police, said that they are not aware of any such incident as no complaint has been lodged with the police yet.

In another case, two teenage boys were beaten up in a market place in Juria town of Nagaon for allegedly stealing cellphones from a store.

An eyewitness told mediapersons, "A group of men stopped the two youngsters on Friday morning after suspecting that they had stolen cellphones at midnight the day before. The boys were pulled, smacked, and kicked despite their denial of the accusations. Later, the police came to their aid."

