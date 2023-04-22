More than 1 Kg of gold seized at Guwahati airport, one arrested

Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 22 : A total of more than 1 kg of gold was seized from a passenger at Guwahati airport on Friday, officials said on Saturday.

In this regard, a Customs official of the Guwahati division said that the passenger was from Mpur and was carrying gold in the luggage.

"More than 1 kg of gold was recovered in possession from a passenger at Guwahati airport. A passenger hailing from Mpur was carrying gold in luggage. Later he was caught by CISF while the bag was running through an X-Ray machine," the Customs official told .

The passenger after an interrogation with CISF was handed over to the Customs division.

"He did not disclose anything to CISF and later the passenger was handed over to Customs. Now he is under interrogation by Customs," the official said.

The Customs Department has registered a case in this matter.

Earlier today, a man-son duo were arrested in Mumbai's Zaveri Bazaar for their alleged link with a gold smuggling racket, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence said on Saturday.

The arrested individuals who were jewellers were identified as Suraj Bhosle and his father Dharamraj Bhosle.

