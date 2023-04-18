More than 180 delegates from G20 countries, invited states to participate in second Health Working Group Meeting

New Delhi [India], April 18 : The second Health Working Group meeting under G20 India Presidency is being held from April 17 to 19, 2023 in Goa. More than 180 delegates from 19 G20 member countries, 10 invited states and 22 international orgzations will be participating, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

The 2nd HWG meeting will have thematic discussions on the following three priorities identified under the G20 Health Track:

Priority I: Health Emergencies Prevention, Preparedness and Response (with Focus on One Health & AMR):

Priority II: Strengthening Cooperation in Pharmaceutical Sector with focus on Access and Availability to safe, effective, quality and Affordable Medical Countermeasures (Vaccines, Therapeutics and Diagnostics)

Priority III: Digital Health Innovations and Solutions to Aid Universal Health Coverage and Improve Healthcare Service Delivery"

Several cultural programmes infused with flavours of Goan culture have been planned for the event to showcase India's rich diversity and culture based on Indian philosophy of 'Atithi Devo Bhava'. Delegates will also be able to experience Goa's culinary culture, besides enjoying its scenic beauty and generous hospitality, added the press release.

The Health Track of G20 India Presidency will comprise four Health Working Group (HWG) Meetings and one Health Ministerial Meeting (HMM). India plans to host four side events along with HWG meetings to enrich, supplement and support G20 discussions. A side event on Digital Health will be held on the sidelines of the 2nd meeting of HWG at Goa, 18th - 19th April 2023. The meetings will be held in different locations across the country. This aims to showcase India's rich and diverse cultures.

India assumed the presidency of the G20 on December 1, 2022, marking a significant milestone. India is currently part of the G20 Troika comprising Indonesia, India and Brazil marking the first time that the troika is consisting of three developing and emerging economies.

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi reiterated that G20 India Presidency will be inclusive, action-oriented and decisive. The theme unveiled by Hon'ble Prime Minister: 'One Earth, One Family, One Future', based on India's philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', is a catchphrase for people across the world to collectively work towards building a healthier post- pandemic world.

As chair of the G20 Presidency, India aims to continue and consolidate health priorities and key takeaways from previous presidencies while highlighting critical areas that require strengthening. India also aims to achieve convergence in discussions across various multilateral fora engaged in health cooperation and work towards integrated action.

